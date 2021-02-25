Bengal Police denies permission to Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra'

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal police on Thursday cancelled permission for BJP chief J.P. Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Barrackpore on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh alleged that the permission has been cancelled on the instructions of CM Mamata Banerjee.

He also added that they would move to court and resume the yatra.

Nadda who is in poll-bound West Bengal will visit Bibhutibhusan Bhandhopadhyay's house and Mangal Pandey memorial. In the evening, the BJP chief will attend an intellectuals' meet at Science City.

