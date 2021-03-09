Bengaluru to host RSS annual meet on March 19, 20

New Delhi: To expand the organisation over the next three years and to promote interest in the traditional Indian ways of living, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) top decision-making body will meet in Bengaluru on March 19.

According to sources in RSS, when it's top functionaries meet on March 19 and 20, there would be detailed discussions on how to promote Indian culture and the traditional ways of living among Indian families.

Also, RSS affiliates like BJP will not be participating in the event.

"However, two sessions will be with affiliates and other members virtually. The numbers of members participating in Bengaluru will be around 500 as we need to take in stock Covid guidelines," said a senior functionary.

The Sangh functionaries believe that as an impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Bharatiya Jeevan Paddhati' or the Indian ways of life were adopted by many families during the lockdown.

"Now, that society has come in touch with the Indian side and it should be promoted and not forgotten. To ensure this, discussions will be held on how to promote culture," stated the RSS member.

The Sangh also believes that society's interest in yoga, family values, proximity to families, Ayurveda and awareness towards environment and nature has been renewed due to Covid. In addition to this, RSS would also be expanding its reach by working on social organisations that came in touch with the Sangh and its affiliates during the lockdown.

"We worked with many organisations like Isha Foundation and Art of Living along with NGOs to help people. Many may not be wanting to be associated with Sangh directly but their trust in Sangh has grown. We will try to build on that faith and trust and strengthen associations," added the RSS member.

RSS will also discuss ways to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

