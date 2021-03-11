Bhagavad Gita inspires one to think: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bhagavad Gita makes people think, inspires them to question and keeps minds open, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"The Gita makes one think. It inspires us to question. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the virtual launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita.

Read: PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji's Bhagavad Gita today

"The beauty of the Bhagavad Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility. Acharya Vinoba Bhave described the Gita as a Mother who would take him in her lap if he stumbled. Greats like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi were inspired by the Gita," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that with the increasing popularity of e-books, especially amongst the youth, efforts to digitise the Gita would connect more youngsters with it and "deepen the connect between the eternal Gita and the glorious Tamil culture".

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Swami Chidbhavananda, the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, whose scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.

Read: PM Modi, Nadda enlighten MPs regarding Amrit Mahotsav plans

"I would like to pay homage to Swami Chidbhavananda Ji. Mind, body, heart and soul- his was a life devoted to India's regeneration," he said. Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu.

Swamiji has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition.

His scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject.

Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English in 1965.

Its translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister also said that India is humbled that 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines are going around the world and helping people, just like the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Read: PM Modi asks for all BJP members' help to get people inoculated

"In the recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made in India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us," PM Modi said.

ANI