Bharat Biotech to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Friday confirmed that it has signed an agreement with Brazil for supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19.

The Hyderabad-based company signed an agreement for the delivery of Covaxin during Q2 and Q3 2021.

The company said it is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunisation program against the virus.

There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the vaccine maker said in a statement.

Two days ago, Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov had visited Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and discussed supplies of Covaxin for his country.

"We will soon firm up the Covaxin delivery plan for the mass vaccination of our people, and further strengthen our partnership on intranasal vaccine supplies after initial results from its Phase 1 trials," he had said.

Bharat Biotech is India's leading vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer. It has more than 145 global patents, a wide product portfolio of more than 16 vaccines, four bio-therapeutics, registrations in more than 123 countries and WHO Pre-qualifications.

Located in Hyderabad's Genome Valley, the hub for the global biotech industry, Bharat Biotech has delivered more than 4 billion doses of various vaccines around the world till now. It continues to lead innovation and has developed vaccines for influenza H1N1, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, chikungunya, zika and the world's first tetanus-toxoid conjugated vaccine for typhoid.

IANS