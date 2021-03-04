BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance will form govt in Assam: Pramod Boro

New Delhi: Asserting that a three-party combination of BJP-AGP-UPPL will form the next state government in Assam, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview in New Delhi that the alliance formed by the opposition parties will hardly have any impact on its prospect.

"Gathbandhan is not a challenge for us. They don't have influence in reality. Congress-AIUDF-BPF and others can't bring any positive results," said Boro on Thursday.

Lead by Congress, AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), BPF and other like-minded parties formed a gathbandhan to defeat BJP in the coming election.

Talking about the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Boro said that this party will have an impact in areas having its presence.

"AIUDF will not have any impact on other areas. Likewise, Congress too does not have any face at the local level and people don't have confidence with the present state leaderships," said Boro.

The UPPL is contesting the forthcoming election in alliance with the BJP and AGP. Boro, who was previously All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president floated UPPL just ahead of the BTR election and formed the local government by defeating its arch-rival Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF).

The BJP led state government in Assam supported UPPL informing the local government in BTR by withdrawing support from its former ally (BPF).

"Under the BTR region, we have 12 seats. We are expecting to contest in the maximum number of seats. We Wrekin talks with the BJP for a seat-sharing understanding. The AGP does not have any influence in the BTR region," said Boro.

Boro said that his party is expecting to contest in 8-10 seats by giving few seats to BJP.

"There are many seats with a mixed population and BJP members have won the last BTR election from that region only. As a rule of an alliance, we will give a few seats to BJP," Boro said.

The UPPL has offered to give seats having a mixed population to the BJP.

"We hope that in the coming Assembly election, other communities will definitely support us. They will support us because they need change for development," said Boro. BPF has 12 sitting MLAs from the BTR region at present.

When asked who will be the Chief Minister face from the three-party alliance, Boro said that being the largest party, BJP will take the call.

"Being the largest party BJP central leadership will take the call for Chief Minister. However, as allies we (UPPL and AGP) will definitely get ministries, " added Boro.

Highlighting that unemployment, development in the education sector will be prime agenda for the party in the coming election, Boro said, "following the BTR accord, people in the region have been witnessing development. We are getting universities, medical colleges and others. We will be having NIT in our region too."

Before signing the BTR accord on January 27, 2020, Pramod Boro and his organisation All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has been demanding a separate Bodoland state.

"The movement for a separate state is based on several grounds like political, linguistic and others. Our fight was against political deprivation and discrimination. We had a demand for decentralisation. After signing the BTR accord, we have been trying to implement all the clauses of the accord for the overall development of our people," said Boro.