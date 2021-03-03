BJP and AGP hold seat sharing talks in Delhi

New Delhi: A much-hyped meeting over BJP's seat-sharing issue for the Assam election has begun at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Wednesday evening.

Leaders from the ruling BJP in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) are present at the meeting.

The BJP is contesting the Assam Assembly elections in alliance with AGP and UPPL.

The AGP has been demanding 40 seats out of 126 seats whereas the BJP is interested in giving 10-15 seats to its ally, AGP.

The UPPL which is another ally of the BJP in Assam is likely to get 10 seats to contest in the election.

The meeting that started at Amit Shah's residence was joined by BJP president JP Nadda.

Interestingly, the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of BJP is likely to be held on Thursday and Friday where the party is likely to announce the names of its party candidates for the coming Assembly elections.

The elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place simultaneously.

In the 2016 state election, the AGP had contested 24 seats while the BJP fought 84. Of these, the former had won 14 seats while the BJP won 60.

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) which has recently snapped its ties with BJP had won 12 seats in the 2016 Assembly election.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a few other leaders are present at the meeting.

Leaders from the AGP and UPPL are also present, said sources.

