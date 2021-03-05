BJP announces list of candidates, launches 'Mission 100 plus' in Assam

New Delhi: With an aim to get more than 100 seats in the forthcoming Assam Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared a list of 70 seats here.

Out of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, the BJP will contest 92 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest in 26 seats and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest in eight seats.

The BJP has denied tickets to 11 sitting MLAs including the former Chief Minister and sitting AGP MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in the Barahampur Assembly constituency.

BJP sets 'Mission 100+' in Assam

"Our BJP candidate is contesting from Barahampur Assembly constituency. We are also not giving tickets to 11 sitting MLAs of our party," said Hemanta Biswa Sharma in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

ALSO READ: BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance will form govt in Assam: Pramod Boro

Sharma expressed confidence that BJP and its allies will regain power in the state.

Echoing the same view, Assam BJP president Ranjit Das said that the alliance of BJP-AGP-UPPL will definitely form government in the state.

"We have people's faith with us. The Opposition parties will hardly make any impact," said Das while talking to ETV Bharat correspondent Gautam Debroy at BJP headquarter in the national capital.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, Hemanta Biswa Sharma will contest from Jhalukbari and Ranjit Das will contest from Pathacharkuchi assembly constituency.

The list was finalised in a central election committee meeting of the BJP which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

BJP's allies AGP and UPPL will declare the names of its candidates back in Assam.

ALSO READ: Nadda to announce alliance with AGP and BTR, says Assam BJP chief