BJP calls Nandigram incident TMC 'theatrics', says Mamata vying for sympathy

New Delhi: After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during election campaigning at Nandigram, a war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the attack on CM Banerjee was not an accident but an attempt to murder, BJP termed the incident as "theatrics".

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP, National Spokesperson, Sudesh Verma said that the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well and Mamata is trying to entertain the people for votes.

"Such tactics to gain sympathy are unacceptable and Banerjee's such tactics to gain sympathy would not work this time. TMC is politicizing the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicized," Verma claimed.

"The most surprising is that no one is being caught yet after the attack. If there is an attack on Chief Minister, then people should have been caught yet but no one has been caught. Mamata Ji has done a drama because she is a drama specialist. Now she is trying to garner sympathy by doing such drama. But the people of West Bengal are understanding Mamata ji's tactics and whatever she is alleging is wrong," Verma stated.

Meanwhile, representatives of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal met Election Commission (EC) officials on Thursday over the alleged attack on Chief Minister. A delegation of the opposition BJP led by party vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also met the EC officials to demand a proper investigation into the incident.

The TMC, meanwhile, postponed the release of its election manifesto, scheduled for Thursday, following the incident and Banerjee released a video message from her hospital bed, urging her supporters to be calm and maintain peace.

