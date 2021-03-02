BJP CEC to meet on March 4 as party gears up for Assembly elections

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet on March 4 to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.

According to sources, the candidates, who will not be named in the final list, will be assured of some important positions once the party comes to the power.

The BJP does not want to compromise on the selection of the right candidates at any cost and perhaps that is why the party has conducted surveys twice on every seat, they added.

They further said that names of at least 3 candidates from each seat will be sent to the election committee and after discussion with all the senior leaders, including the Prime Minister, the final name will be decided.

The also added that sitting candidates will be preferred over the new faces.

It may be mentioned here that ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 20 rallies in West Bengal and six rallies in Assam, responding to the huge demand of local BJP leaders of these two states.

The rallies are planned in such a way that all the 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered in these rallies, sources said.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In Assam, the Assembly elections will be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. The counting of votes here will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)