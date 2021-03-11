BJP seeks CBI probe into Mamata's 'alleged' attack

Nandigram: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged she was 'manhandled' in Nandigram, BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the incident. Ghosh said that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a 'well-scripted drama' to garner votes.

Scores of BJP workers staged a protest today morning in Nandigram after the ruling TMC alleged saffron camp of hatching a conspiracy to attack their supremo.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said that the people of the state have seen such "drama" earlier as well.



"It needs to be probed of what actually happened. How come a Z-plus protectee gets attacked is a matter that has to be looked into. The state should order a CBI probe to bring out the truth," he said.



"It needs to be seen whether it was a true incident or a well-scripted drama," Ghosh said, referring to Banerjee's photos on the hospital bed with her leg plastered.

Ghosh said that 'such a drama' to garner sympathy votes, sensing defeat, would not yield any results this time.

"The people of the state have seen such drama earlier too. Those who know they would be voted out of power can stoop to any level to get votes," he said.

In another significant development, senior district officials tod visited the area in Nandigram where Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.



Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goel, Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area to inquire about the incident, officials said.



The officers spoke to eye-witnesses, besides looking for any CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events, they said.

"We are talking to people who were present here during the incident. We have not got hold of any clear footage of that moment till now," the district magistrate said.



"Multiple people are giving multiple versions of the incident. We are trying to listen to those who were present at that moment, and then file our report to the Election

Commission," he added.



The district administration may file a report to Election Commission by the second half of the day, sources said.



"We are also looking for anyone who has managed to record the incident on his or her mobile phone at that time," a senior police officer said.



Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters got engaged in a war of words over the attack on Banerjee as the officials were visiting the Birulia Bazar area.

No official complaint was lodged by the chief minister till Thursday morning, sources said. The chief minister at present is undergoing treatment at the city-based state-run SSKM hospital.

