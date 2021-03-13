BJP finalises last list of BJP candidates in Assam

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce candidates' names for it's remaining 19 Assembly constituencies in Assam on Saturday.

A last-minute review meeting over the candidates' names took place at BJP president JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi.

The meeting at Nadda's residence was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Assam BJP president Ranjit Das among others.

List of remaining BJP candidates for Assam election finalised

"Our central election committee will declare the names of the remaining candidates for the Assembly election," said Ranjit Das.

The meeting also discussed that unrest that was developed inside the party after 12 of the sitting BJP MLAs denied to contest the coming election on the party ticket.

In the forthcoming Assam Assembly election, BJP has come to a pre-poll understanding with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) for the 126 member Assam Assembly.

BJP is contesting in 92 seats, AGP is contesting in 26 and UPPL is contesting in 8 seats.

Sources in the party told ETV Bharat that some new faces may get space in the second list of the BJP.

Earlier, the party has declared the names of 73 candidates.

Several turncoats from Congress have already got BJP ticket after they switched over to the party.

Voters in Assam will go to polling booths in three phases, starting on March 27. The second phase will be held on April 1 and the last phase on April 6.