BJP govt does not believe in vote bank politics: Naqvi

New Delhi: The Modi government does not believe in vote bank politics and all sections of society including minorities are reaping benefits of welfare schemes launched by it, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday.

During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Naqvi said the government works for development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement.

"Our government does not believe in vote bank politics , neither it will in the future...All sections of society including minorities are reaping benefits of welfare scheme of the Union government," Naqvi said in response to a query by KC (M) member Thomas Chazhikadan.

He also asserted that the Union government is working for the well-being of weaker sections and economically backward people.

Naqvi also added that the the prime minister abolished archaic and medieval practice of triple talaq to help Muslim women.

