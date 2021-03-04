BJP-IPFT alliance impasse: Sonkar still keeps hopes alive

Agartala: As the bugle of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections has already been blown and all the political parties are at their last-minute preparations for the campaign trail, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central observer for Tripura Vinod Sonkar still keeps the hopes alive and seems to be optimistic over the alliance between BJP and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) for the ensuing elections.

The National Secretary of the party also told the media that soon a meeting between BJP and IPFT will be convened to sort out the strains. On being asked specifically about the IPFT, he said, “See the IPFT is our alliance partner. As the elections are declared, we shall definitely sit to talk with them pertaining to the pre-poll arrangements between the party as usually done between the alliance partners”.

Briefing the media persons, he further said that the BJP party is a party of Karyakartas and they are given the topmost priority.

"During the meetings, we have planned as to how the party will campaign for the ensuing elections and as to how it will highlight the development activities carried out by the state BJP government before the masses during the poll campaigns,” he said.

According to Sonkar, the state government as well as the central government has taken enough steps to empower and extend respect to the indigenous people of Tripura and these steps will be used during the polls campaigns.

On the candidate list, he said, talks are still on and the party Karyakartas are sharing their ideas.

Reportedly, the party leadership is also exchanging views with the party workers.

“The party will surely declare its candidate list within the time frame allotted by the election commission”, Sonkar added.

