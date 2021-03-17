New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 69.

Gandhi had served as the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in the late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. He was denied a ticket in the 2019 general polls.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of the leader.

"Saddened by the demise of former MP and Minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti", he tweeted.

PTI

