BJP leader slams 'tearing' of Bihar police bill

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Ravindra Kishore Sinha slammed the Opposition in Bihar Assembly for allegedly tearing the copy of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said that tearing the copy of the bill is a gross insult to the constitution and it must be condemned.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first one to tear the copy of a bill in Lok Sabha who talks a lot about democracy these days.

BJP leader Ravindra Kishore Sinha speaking to ETV Bharat

"The leaders of Bihar are intellectuals. They should refrain from showing immaturity like Rahul Gandhi because such kind of act will bring a bad name for Bihar," he added.

Also Read: Massive outcry after speaker, minister spar in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar government and Opposition were at loggerheads at the state legislature on Friday over Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

The opposition alleged that with the bill the government was trying to turn Bihar into a 'police state'. The bill is scheduled to be tabled in the state legislature on March 23.



Also Read: Bihar CM holds high level meeting with top officials to tackle Covid-19