BJP manifesto for Bengal likely to focus on corruption-free governance

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls is likely to be released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21 in Kolkata and BJP is expected to announce the speedy investigation into all complaints of extortion and "cut money" in its manifesto.

The BJP is set to unveil its manifesto and also likely to promise to turn around the "corruption-ridden" state through transparent governance aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination.

The party's 'shankhnad' for elections through its manifesto may have suggestions such as developing international borders to boost markets, promoting vocal for local, the revival of industries, reconciling land acquisition policy with the interest of farmers, increasing farmers' income through technology and other models of farming, boosting jute and tea industry, reviving shelved projects and modernization of police.

In the backdrop of past agitations at Nandigram and Singur, the BJP manifesto is likely to have a promise of doing away with "anti-industry policy of past 34 years of Left Front rule and 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule".

The manifesto is likely to talk about leveraging 'Manjusha' and 'Tantuja' and building a brand for Bengal textiles.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP and now MLA candidate, Jagannath Sarkar said, "There could be a promise to protect district-wise products as sal leaves mainly in Jhargram and West Medinipur districts, Cinchona in Darjeeling and Shellac in Purulia etc. There is likely to be something about social security for tendu leave collectors."

"BJP could promise a state Niti Ayog for overall development. The party is likely to promise strong measures against corruption, end of "violence and syndicate raj", transparent governance, investment-friendly climate and implementation of National Education Policy," Sarkar said.

"The party is also likely to promise disbursement of Rs 18,000 on account of Krishak Samman Nidhi including the outstanding amount payable for the last two years to 75 lakh farmers, promotion and protection of glory and dignity of Bengali language and culture and building 25 lakh pucca houses. The party has prepared these declarations on the basis of the suggestions of all the citizens of the state," he said.

"The suggestions have been collected through 'raths' and other ways and there have been suggestions for developing international borders and using them to leverage the state markets. The manifesto is likely to also talk about the failures of the TMC government and its bad policies," he added.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district on March 21 (Sunday noon). Later, he will hold a meeting with district and divisional office bearers of the party at Mecheda.

In the evening, the Union Home Minister will release BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With Inputs from ANI)