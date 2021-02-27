BJP Minister expressed confidence over Bengal win

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey expressed confidence that BJP is going to win over 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal polls.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Choubey said that BJP will retain power in Assam and the National Democratic Alliance is in power in Tamil Nadu and it would form the government after assembly elections.

"This time, the BJP will defeat the TMC by winning over 200 seats in Bengal and form the government. Bengal is a victim of the state government's negligence. Mamata Banerjee's government should do as much hooliganism but the BJP will come there," he said.

He alleged that Bengal has drifted from the path of progress.

"Mamta Banerjee questions on everything. Even she has also questioned the Corona vaccine and she has a habit of opposing every good thing which is being done by the NDA government. This time West Bengal elections are going to be held in eight phases. Most of the Opposition parties also wanted the same. With this, everybody wishes that every polling booth should have central security forces so that elections are held in a peaceful and fair manner," he said.

Further speaking about the state assembly elections, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on March 27, Choubey exuded confidence that BJP is fully prepared for the election.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

