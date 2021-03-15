BJP MP's daughter-in-law attempts suicide, posts video

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a new twist in the case of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son Ayush, his daughter-in-law attempted to commit suicide on Sunday night.

Releasing a video on social media, she levelled allegations against her husband and accused him of cheating. After the video went viral police swung into action and admitted her to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Female policemen have been deployed for safety and surveillance at the hospital.

In the video, she is heard saying, "You (Ayush) used to say that nobody loves me. I have been with you at every step, but you have taken away everything from me ... Nothing has happened to you. You went to your family. Didn't think about me. I don't have money. Whether I have eaten or not, you are not bothered. Now I am going ... far away. You will remember that you made a mistake".

She also said that she would hide all the mistakes of Ayush and was always there for him but Ayush did not for once thought about her and the child. She also held Ayush's father and mother responsible for the suicide.

Meanwhile, MP's daughter- in -law while talking to ETV Bharat said that she was forced to take the extreme step as Ayush had betrayed her and she has nowhere to go.

It may be recalled that Ayush had a love marriage with her last year. The family members were not happy with his marriage. Ayush was living in a rented house in Lucknow's Mandiaon mohalla with his wife.

On March 3, Ayush suffered gunshot injuries and the police, after investigation, said that he had staged the attack on him.

Ayush went missing from the hospital and appeared before the Madison police on Sunday to record his statement.

Kaushal Kishore is an MP from the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat.

