BJP urges Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections

New Delhi: Shortly after election dates were announced for four states and a Union Territory, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and party's in-charge of West Bengal polls, Kailash Vijayvargiya urged the Election Commission to deploy additional Central forces to ensure free and fair elections.

"Along with the additional forces, the Commission should also appoint additional officers to monitor elections in all the districts of West Bengal so that people can vote fearlessly," he said.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to ETV Bharat

He further urged that all those anti-social elements, who are listed in connection with smuggling drugs in the border districts of Bengal, should be detained as they might create hindrance in conducting elections peacefully.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the party's sudden emergence in West Bengal is very encouraging.

"The BJP is fighting against Mamata-led TMC's appeasement policy in West Bengal. The party is also fighting an "ideological war" in the state and I am sure that the people of the state are going to take an important decision when they go to cast their votes," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal speaking to ETV Bharat

He further said that the BJP is already ruling in Assam but the party's aim will be to make its footprints for the South Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Agarwal said that it has already collapsed in Puducherry and the BJP is sure of making the government there too.

"At the same time, we have an alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. We hope that our coalition government retains the state this time too," he added.

