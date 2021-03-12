'BJP will win elections in fives states by using achievements of PM Modi'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the BJP will win elections in the five states only on its achievements.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chugh said that people will vote only because of the achievements of the Modi government in these five poll-bound states and as far as the petrol and diesel prices hike are concerned, the previous government is responsible for the increasing price.

'BJP will win elections in fives states by using achievements of PM Modi'

"Whether it is the removal of Section 35A or the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government at the Centre has done a lot of commendable works. Whether it is the matter of temple construction or the help of the poor in Coronavirus pandemic, as far as price surge of petrol and diesel are concerned, the previous governments are responsible for this," he said.

"State governments are deliberately accusing the central government of increasing petrol diesel prices by not reducing VAT," he added.

While speaking about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chugh said that she is a drama queen and the public understands her game plan.

ALSO READ: BJP to use MP formula in selecting Assam CM candidate