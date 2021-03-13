BJP's CEC meeting underway to finalise list of candidates

New Delhi: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam is underway. The crucial meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said the party is likely to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in all the four states and one union territory.

Several top leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are attending the meeting.

