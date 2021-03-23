Uttar Pradesh: 1 dead in boiler explosion at IFFCO unit, 4 injured

Prayagraj: One person was killed and four others were injured in a boiler explosion at IFFCO's Phulpur fertiliser unit here on Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 1.15 pm, confirmed IFFCO's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanjay Mishra.

He said while one person was killed in the explosion, four people have been injured and one of them has been admitted to a private hospital in Allahabad in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, IFFCO's plant was closed as a precaution immediately after the accident.

Prior to this, an incident of leaking ammonia gas took place on December 22, in which IFFCO's Assistant Manager BP Singh and Deputy Manager Abhinandan died.

One of the officials of the IFFCO's Phulpur unit told ETV Bharat that the company management has not taken sufficient measures to prevent such incidents.

The cause of this accident is being investigated, the PRO said.