Braving all odds, 29-year-old Karnataka woman clears civil judge exam

Beltangadi: Born in a poor family in a small village of Dakshina Kannada, 29-year-old Chetna has achieved a meritorious feat by clearing the Civil Judge Examination of Karnataka High Court. The notification for the final list of selected candidates for the post of civil judge was issued on February 25.

Daughter of Ramanna Poojari and Seetha, Chetna's achievement has set an example for everyone in her village Dharmasthala.

Chetna said that she owes her success to her parents Poojari and Seetha, who motivated her to continue her studies despite difficult financial situations.

She told ETV Bharat, "I am happy to fulfill my parents' dreams. My mother used to tell me not to lose hope and that kept me going. When I was pursuing my law course, I used to travel from home my in Dharmasthala to college in Mangalore for four years as I was not provided with a hostel facility. Private hostels are expensive but I achieved my dreams."

She had to stop her studies owing to the financial problems of the family, prompting her to take up a job in Bangalore. But her mother compelled her to resume her education.

Having completed her primary education from a Kannada medium school, Chetna finished her higher secondary studies from Dharmasthala Manjunatha Secondary School. She was conferred with an undergraduate degree from a government college in Belthangady.

Having an immense interest in the field of law, she started doing a law course at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Law College in Mangalore. She started her legal career in under the mentorship of Belthangadi lawyer Keshava P. Belalu and also served as a clerk research assistant.

Later on, she worked as a junior lawyer with Shivaprasad Shantanagoudar in the Karnataka High Court and now is set to become a judge.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chetna's mother Seeta said, "Children can achieve success if they receive education. I am not that educated but I believe children should be imparted education. They should be given quality education and should not be allowed to take any stress. Educating children has become a difficult task in society. I am proud of my daughter's achievement."

