Indore man stabbed to death, honour killing suspected

Indore: In a suspected case of honour killing, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his brothers-in-law in Indore's Rajiv Bazar area on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sameer and accused as Mohammad Ayaz and Mohammad Waqar.

Sameer had eloped with Almas, sister of Ayaz and Waqar, after they fell in love and married each other. The couple had married two months ago despite stiff opposition from the girl's family.

On Sunday afternoon, Ayaz and Waqar invited the couple for lunch at their place. Brothers of Alma advised Sameer to open a new shop adjacent to their house as relations between the families had started healing.

Ayaz and Waqar took Sameer out of the house on the pretext of showing the shop and stabbed him with a knife and fled away.

Indore Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agarwal said, "Victim Sameer Khan is a resident of Dewas. On Sunday at 5.30 pm, Sameer went to his brother-in-law's house with his wife Almas. The two accused stabbed Sameer to death in Moti Tabela area. The victim was rushed to MY hospital but he succumbed to his injuries."

After the locals noticed Sameer lying in a pool of blood, they took him to the hospital but he was declared dead later.

Police reached the crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Special teams have been constituted to nab the absconding accused and investigation is underway.

