Man sets wife on fire over marital dispute

Yamunanagar: Police in Haryana state have arrested a man for trying to kill his wife by setting her on fire.

Police identified the man as Kulwant and said the incident was reported in Gandhi Nagar colony in Yamunanagar. He poured kerosene on her and tried to set her on fire, police said.

The woman suffered more than 50 per cent burn injuries and she is said to be in a critical condition in a hospital.



In 2018, the woman had lodged a complaint against her husband accusing him of harassing and beating her soon after their marriage. She also said he threatened to kill her if she did not withdraw the complaint. The dispute between them is before a court.

Police said a case has been registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



