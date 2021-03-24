Case against Rakesh Tikait for provocative speech

Shivamogga: Karnataka police have registered a case against Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Rakesh Tikait on charges of delivering a provocative speech in a mahapanchayat in Shivamogga. Kote police suo moto registered the case against the farmer leader on Tuesday after the complaint was filed by Koppad Police Sub Inspector.

Tikait, who has been at the forefront of the farmers' protest in the national capital, asked the farming community in Karnataka to lay siege to Bengaluru with tractors, just like it was done in Delhi.

The Kisan Maha Panchayat was organised on March 20 and was also attended by Dr Darshan Paul and Yudhveer Singh. The farmer leaders have condemned the police action and Shivamogga Maha Panchayat will convene today to decide the future course of action.

About 8,000 people, including several organizations, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), Congress leaders and others were present at the Mahapanchayat.

Tikait had said there were many struggles on the socialist ground in the Shivamogga district and the fight of the farmers would continue until the central government withdraws these three anti- farmers laws.

The farmers from all across the country, mainly from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act passed by Parliament last year.

