Case filed against Nitish Kumar in panchayat election fraud case

Muzaffarpur: A case has been filed against 14 persons, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Muzaffarpur District Magistrate, in a Muzaffarpur Court in connection with listing the names of people from another panchayat as voters in Chaki Sohagpur. The case has filed by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Jaychandra Prasad Sahni.

Sahni, a lawyer at Muzaffarpur Civil Court, said that names of people from another panchayat were listed as voters in Chaki Sohagpur and hence, a case has been filed against fourteen people.

The lawyer said, "A case has been filed against 14 persons, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Muzaffarpur District Magistrate, in a Muzaffarpur Court in connection with listing the names of people from another panchayat as voters in Chaki Sohagpur. The matter will be heard in court on March 4.

Sahni added, "The complaint has been filed by a social activist Chandan Sahni in connection with the panchayat election fraud. The matter was taken up in court when police failed to take action."

With ANI inputs