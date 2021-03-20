Caught on cam, AIADMK leader distributes 'cash for votes' in TN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A video of JM Basheer, AIADMK's minority wing deputy leader, reportedly distributing Rs 500 cash to voters went viral on Friday.

The video shows the AIADMK man distributing Rs.500 cash to women standing in a row in a house in the Chepauk block. JM Bashir can be seen verifying voter ID cards and handing over the cash to the people.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded youth secretary and son of party chief MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi in the Chepauk- Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai. He will take on the PMK, the alliance partner of the AIADMK, in the constituency.

The constituency, considered to be a DMK bastion, has seen M Karunanidhi win from there in three assembly elections, two times of which he went on to become the Chief Minister.

Earlier, former AIADMK minister Natham Viswanathan allegedly distributing cash to voters had also surfaced and the clippings have been sent to the video surveillance team of the Election Commission. The complaint is now under scrutiny.

