'Centre deprives Opposition's rights to raise issues'

New Delhi: The Congress MPs, on Wednesday, slammed the Central Government over the rising fuel prices and farm laws, alleging that it is "depriving" and "denying" their rights of raising these issues in the Parliament. The Opposition party also alleged that the Government is guilty of "monumental mismanagement" of the Indian economy.

While addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Petrol and diesel have never been this expensive in India's history. The price of kerosene that used to be sold through the public distribution system is now touching the skies." He also alleged that the Government has collected Rs 21 lakh crore in excise duty in the past six years.

Slamming the Government, Congress MP and deputy LoP in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, "This Government is guilty of the monumental mismanagement of Indian economy. It is not allowing the normal functioning of the highest institution of Indian democracy. The opposition is being deprived and denied continuously their right to raise issues which matter to the people of India."

He further added, "There is a complete negation of Parliamentary practice where the opposition is allowed to raise discussion on at least one matter of public importance every week." Parliament is not only convened for the transaction of government businesses, but notices are given under the rules which need to be respected, he said.

While Congress MP Deepender Hooda alleged that the Government was insensitive to farmers issues and asserted that more than 300 lives have been lost in the last 100 days of the farmers protest yet the Government remained unmoved.

"Lakhs of people are still looking at us with hope, believing in the Parliamentary system. Are we supposed to be mute spectators?" he asked.

