Centre expresses concern over spike in COVID cases in 8 states

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday expressed serious concern following a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in as many as 63 districts from eight states and Union Territories (UTs).

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan, during an interaction with health secretaries and MDs (NHM) of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, has found that there has been a decrease in total tests being conducted in these states.

It was also found that identified 63 districts from these states also recorded a share of RT PCR tests, an increase in weekly positivity, and a low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases.

As many as 9 districts in Delhi, 15 in Haryana, 10 each in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, 9 in Himachal Pradesh, 7 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Goa and 1 in Chandigarh continues to be a matter of big concern for the Union Health Ministry.

Health Secretary said that such a spike can pose a high risk of transmission to the neighbouring states and UTs.

While reviewing the ongoing public health measures of surveillance, containment and management of COVID cases, the states were asked to continue with the effective strategy of the test, track and treat.

The states and UTs have also been asked to refocus on surveillance and stringent containment of those areas in selected districts that are witnessing a cluster of cases.

Dr VK Paul, member, Niti Aayog, was also present during the interaction programme.

The states and UTs were also asked to accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher cases.

"Make optimal use of available vaccine doses and focus on critical districts. Collaborate with the private hospitals to open up the vaccination time table for a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of 28 days at a time," the health ministry told states and UTs.

The stress was laid for prompt isolation and medical supervision of those active cases that are in home isolation for early identification of progressive deterioration of the disease.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has sent high level multidisciplinary central teams to Maharastra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new cases.

The central teams have been asked to assist the state health department in COVID surveillance, control and containment measures.

The high-level team in Maharastra is being led by Dr P Ravindran, senior CMO, disaster management cell, MoHFW and Dr SK Singh, director, NCDC is leading the team to Punjab.

In another development, a central team, in its report submitted to the health ministry, has said that the recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season, opening of schools, crowded public transport are some of the major reasons for a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

"The state health machinery also may have become lax after cases came down after September. Some amongst the doctor fraternity-especially private- may not be counselling patients for testing or following protocols, dismissing it as flu," the team said in its report.

The central team also sensitized the chief minister, chief secretary and principal secretary of health.

Notably, the central team visited places like Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Pune, Mumbai and Thane.

