Govt concerned over spike in COVID cases

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday termed the spike in COVID-19 cases as a grave concern for the country.

The government said that the spike in cases is emerging as the second peak of the pandemic in India.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) clearly said that 12 states across the country are not following treatment protocol resulting in a 100-150 per cent increase in new COVID-19 cases since March 1.

The health ministry has also suggested the states to increase testing in all affected districts and preferably maintain RT-PCR testing protocol up to a minimum of 70 per cent.

The ministry has also suggested the states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharastra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharastra to ensure all close contacts (approximately 30) traced, isolated and tested in 72 hours.

The health ministry has also expressed concern over the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines.

"On February 9, India witnessed 9,110 new COVID cases, which went up to 17,407 on March 4 and 28,902 on March 16," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

Addressing a media briefing, Bhushan said that 70 districts in 16 states have witnessed more than a 150 per cent increase in new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks whereas 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a 100 to 150 per cent increase.

"Maharastra is doing very poor in taste, track and treat process. Similarly, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh are doing the same," said Bhushan.

In States and UTs like Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Himachal Pradesh the quantity of RT-PCR tests is less than 70 per cent.

Many districts of these 12 states are registering a 256 per cent increase in Covid cases.

"Rupnagar district in Punjab witnessed a 256 per cent increase, Amritsar 123 per cent, Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh witnessed 367 per cent increase, Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh witnessed 500 per cent increase of Covid cases since March 1," said Bhushan.

Referring to the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines, Bhushan said that against the national average of 6.5 per cent, states like Telangana (17.6) Andhra Pradesh (11.6), Uttar Pradesh (9.4), Karnataka (6.9), Jammu and Kashmir (6.6) are witnessing maximum wastage of vaccines.

On the other hand states like Rajasthan (5.6 per cent), Assam (5.5), Ladakh (5.4), Gujarat (5.3), West Bengal (4.8), Bihar (4.0), Tamil Nadu (3.7), Tripura (2.2), Uttarakhand (1.6) and Himachal Pradesh (1.4) registered the lowest vaccine wastage in India.

"Big states in the country should take an example from smaller states in maximum utilisation of vaccination doses and wastage needs to be reduced," said Bhushan.

It may be mentioned here that during his interaction with Chief Ministers on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked both Centre and states to take accountability on vaccine wastage.

Bhushan also lauded states like Rajasthan for administering more than 1,52,000 doses per day.

Maharashtra registered more than 1,38,000 doses per day, Gujarat registered more than 1,21,000 doses per day.

On the other hand states like Himachal Pradesh registered only 9,963 vaccination per day, Punjab 14,975, Haryana 28,424, Delhi 28,647 and Andhra Pradesh registered merely 35,997 doses per day.

He said that there is no shortage of vaccines in any states.

"All states have been provided with an adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines. The allegation regarding the shortage of vaccination is baseless," said Bhushan. He was referring to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that states are facing a shortage of vaccines.

Bhushan informed that on Tuesday 8.39 million doses have been administered globally where India's share was 36 per cent (3.04 million doses).

The health ministry has also asked States witnessing a spike in cases to ensure strict adherence to mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

It has also suggested greater vigilance and monitoring at the highest levels for all potential events where cords gather.

"District administration should also implement containment zones where cases are witnessing a spike. The administration should identify clusters and focus on surveillance and stringent implementation of containment zones approach," Bhushan said.

Dr VK Paul, member, Niti Aayog said that earlier big cities witnessed a spike in Covid cases and now tier II and III cities and areas adjacent to villages are witnessing a huge spike.

"This is a huge concern for all of us. And we need to ensure vaccines administration to the priority group on a targeted basis," said Dr Paul.

On a question regarding the central government's re-look on the use of Astra Zeneca and COVISHIELD vaccines, Dr Paul said that as of now the vaccines will be for use in the country.

As many as 10 countries have halted the use of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of certain complexes that generate following its immunisation.

Health secretary Bhushan, meanwhile, informed that a total of 3.51 crore doses have been administered in the country. "1.38 crore people aged 60 years and above and people aged 45-59 years with co-morbidities got the first dose," Bhushan said.

As many as 75.07 lakh health care workers got the first dose and 45.55 lakh got the second dose.

Similarly, 76 lakh frontline workers for the first dose whereas 16.48 lakh workers got the second dose.

Bhushan said that India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 1.14 crore with 2.34 lakh active cases, 1.59 lakh deaths. Notably, India conducted 22.9 crore tests till now.

