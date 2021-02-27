Centre fixes COVID-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 per dose

New Delhi: The Union government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 for a dose which would be available at private hospitals for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities, and will be vaccinated starting March 1, sources said.

However, the prices are subjected to change until further notice. The government has decided that people will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals.

The cost break-up is Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.

Also Read: All above 60 years of age, 45-plus with other illnesses to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1

The decision was taken by the National Health Mission and is being forwarded to all the states and union territories, sources informed.

Importantly, people who want to get the vaccine will have to register first. A special application has also been launched by the central government in this regard, while only 4 people can be registered through a single mobile number.

In addition, people who do not have a mobile system have been given the facility to go to the hospital and register offline.

Also Read: Healthcare and frontline workers should be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

There will be a fee of Rs 100 during registration, but the application will be free in all government hospitals except private hospitals.

After healthcare and frontline workers, the third phase of vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic is unrolling beginning March to cover 27 crores of people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

Also Read: Cabinet Secy reviews surge in Covid-19 cases

The vaccines will be stored at public health facilities having cold chain points. The private facilities will be able to receive the desired doses from public hospitals in their vicinity.

(With inputs from IANS)