Centre's guidelines for OTT platforms

New Delhi: As there have been widespread concerns about issues relating to digital content on Over The Top (OTT) platforms. Civil Society, filmmakers, political leaders including Chief Ministers, trade organizations and associations have all voiced their concerns and highlighted the imperative need for an appropriate institutional mechanism for OTTs. The Government also received many complaints from civil society and parents requesting interventions. There were many court proceedings in the Supreme Court and High Courts, where courts also urged the Government to take suitable measures.

Prakash Javadekar on OTT platforms

WATCH: UP Police serves notice to 'Tandav' director's Mumbai residence

The Rules establish a soft-touch self-regulatory architecture and a Code of Ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for news publishers and OTT Platforms. The ministers announced the guidelines for the regulation of OTT (over the top) platforms. The guidelines have asked for the classification of programmes based on the age of the viewer. The guidelines have also asked for a parental lock mechanism to be placed in the streaming service. The ministry will also publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices. It shall establish an Inter-Departmental Committee for hearing grievances.

Centre's guidelines for OTT platforms

READ: SC refuses to grant 'Tandav' makers protection from arrest

Earlier, the government brought OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar besides other online news and current affairs content under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.

Three-tier grievance redressal mechanism

The controversy started when the BJP leader Ram Kadam had filed a complaint at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station against Saif Ali Khan's latest web series 'Tandav', alleging that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.

Amid the growing dissent over the web series, show creator Abbas Zafar had apologised on behalf of the entire cast and crew, saying they did not intend to offend anyone or insult any religion and political party.

Self-Classification of content

The Supreme Court declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Ali Abbas Zafar, Director of web series ''Tandav'', and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and issued notices Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states on their pleas.

READ: 'Tandav' case: India's Amazon Prime original content head Aparna Purohit records statement