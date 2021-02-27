Century-old Shiva temple unearthed in Ratlam

Ratlam: A 12th-century old Shiva temple was unearthed during excavation by the archaeology department along the banks of Mahi river in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. As many as 250 pieces of artefacts, unique statues, exquisite engravings and rare idols of gods and goddesses have also been unearthed.

As per the archaeology department, the temple was built in the Rajasthani style in accordance with Khajuraho temple. People from faraway places are flocking this place to see the discovery of this historical treasure.

The district administration has decided to keep the artefacts in Ratlam's archaeological museum. Local residents had first given information about the discovery of ancient relics to the archaeology department following which a survey was conducted. However, due to the Pandemic, the process got slightly delayed and the process will be completed in February.

The department will send the proposal for the restoration of the temple soon.

Ratlam museum has preserved all historical treasures, artefacts from the British era, idols of Lord Vishnu, Ganesh, Bhudev dating back to 6th and 11th century.

However, the museum requires proper repair and maintenance as its security is neglected.

SDM Abhishek Gahlot told ETV Bharat, "We will take up the matter with the tourism department and I am hopeful that situation will improve soon."

