Cheap fuel prices in Nepal spur smuggling in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj: While the prices of petrol and diesel touched Rs 100 at some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, this situation is turning out to be a money-making business for mafias active on the borders of India and Nepal.

Cheap fuel prices in Nepal spur smuggling in UP's Maharajganj

The smuggling of petrol and diesel is taking place in areas adjoining the Nepal border with people going to Nepal on bikes and bicycles, and coming back with gallon cans filled with fuel to villages in the Maharajganj district. Maharajganj is located 84 kms away from the Nepal border.

With cross- border smuggling of petrol and diesel rampant along the Indo-Nepal borders, the number of customers at the Indian petrol pumps has reduced drastically.

Petrol and diesel are being smuggled by the local people in cans and are sold to retailers in the East Champaran district, badly affecting the business of petrol pump owners in the bordering areas of the district.



READ: Relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav suspended over carelessness

Reports of smuggling of fuel emerged from over two dozen villages like Bhiritarwa, Basantpur, Semarwari, Bhaluwahiya, Bhagha etc located on the India-Nepal border. These are unchecked places due to the open borders between the two countries. The prices of petrol and diesel are much lower in Nepal compared to India.



According to an official, the price of petrol in Nepal is Rs 70 (Nepalese Rs) which is equal to Rs 113 in Indian currency. Similarly, the price of diesel in Nepal is Rs 59 (Nepalese Rs) equivalent to Rs 95 in Indian currency.

Truck driver Vishnu Choudhary told ETV Bharat, "I get my vehicle tank filled with petrol and diesel in Nepal because of lower prices compared to Rajasthan."



In India, the price of petrol is Rs 90 and Rs 81 for diesel. Interestingly, India exports petrol and diesel to Nepal. Fuel prices in Nepal are relatively lower as compared to India as the refinery fees are not charged.

READ: Centre earned Rs 21.5 lakh crore by increasing fuel prices: Congress



Due to such illegal practices, the sale of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps located at these places in India has declined sharply. Hence, petrol pump owners are complaining to the district administration about the smuggling of fuel.

The police administration and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have stepped up vigil to keep an eye on the cross border smuggling of petrol and diesel. Officials seized 800 litres of petrol and diesel being smuggled.

Petrol pump owner Jagdish Gupta told ETV Bharat, "The cross border smuggling of fuel has been rampant due to skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. People fill their vehicles with petrol or diesel only how much is required to reach Nepal. If the government does not pay attention, the petrol pump shops in the area will be closed. More problems will occur when the border of both countries will be completely opened."

Police officer Pradeep Gupta admitted that their police is aware of the cross border smuggling of fuel and the police team is coordinating with the SSB officials to stop it. He said that customs officers, police and SSB officials are jointly working to stop the smuggling of petrol and diesel.

READ: Fuel price hike: Kolhapur locals protest by hanging motorcycles