Houses named after women in Chhattisgarh village

Durg: Families in Chhattisgarh are putting up names of their women on houses in a move aimed at highlighting the role of women in the family. In normal practice, it is the man's name that is displayed because he is considered the head of the family.

For the first time, about 840 houses in Patora village in Durg district celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 by engraving names of women on the buildings.

READ: Six-year-old kidnapped from Tirupati rescued in Vijayawada



Sarpanch Anjita Sahoo told ETV Bharat, "Every year Patora village observes International women's day and also award women for their excellent jobs in their respective fields. This time we decided to honour women on this occasion by engraving the names of the head woman of the family on the house plaques. Women should be acknowledged for everything they do and should be known by their name."

Houses named after women in Chhattisgarh village

Durg Zila Panchayat CEO Sachidanand Alok said, "Apart from women empowerment, we are also looking after the hygiene of the village. We have received appreciation from a team from Delhi."

Men of the village are also happy with this decision and they said that both men and women run the family together.

"Women take most of the decisions of the house and they should also be given the responsibility as the head. This will be a strong step towards strengthening their role," they said.

READ: 99-year-old man takes COVID-19 vaccine in Chhattisgarh

READ: Chhattisgarh: Fake doctor gets 40 yrs in jail for raping 2 sisters