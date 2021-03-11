Head of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan passes away

New Delhi: Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini, the chief of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan passed away on Thursday at 10.30 am after a prolonged illness.

She was 93 and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Her body is being brought by air ambulance to Mount Abu where it will be kept for the last darshan and cremated at the Gyan Sarovar.

Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini was made the head of the organisation last year following the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Janaki and held the responsibility of the president of the trade and industry division and the cultural division of the institute.

She was born on July 1, 1926, in Sindh, Hyderabad of Pakistan.

She came to the institute at the age of nine and since then did not look back. Before coming to Mount Abu, she has also performed divine services in Lucknow and Delhi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini through a tweet and said she has now found a heavenly abode.

