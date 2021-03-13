Chief of militant outfit in Tripura held in Aizawl

Aizawl: In a significant success for Tripura police in its bid to neutralize leftover insurgent groups, National Liberation Front of Tripura (PD faction) chief Parimal Debbarma was arrested along with some of his associates in Aizawl by the Mizoram police on Saturday.

The arrests were made based on the specific intelligence inputs shared by Tripura police, DGP Tripura police VS Yadav.

He also informed that Debbarma was wanted in at least 10 cases, including for murder and extortion. Six permanent warrants were pending against him at the Khowai police station.

He further said, "Based on the tip-off, I spoke to the DGP Mizoram police and after a collaborative effort he was arrested on Saturday morning."

A Tripura police team has gone to Aizawl to bring back the extremist leader after taking transit remand from a Mizoram court.

According to the police, Debbarma had surrendered before the government in 2014. After two years of normal life, he again started indulging in violent activities and forcible collection of subscriptions. In 2017, he went to his hideout in Bangladesh after killing one Nitosh Debbarma at Takarjala in Tripura.

Many of Debbarma's cadres have also been arrested with arms and ammunition.

The police termed the arrest of Debbarma before the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a big success.

