'Choksi still an Antiguan citizen, his citizenship has not been revoked'

New Delhi: Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi's counsel Vijay Agarwal on Monday refuted the claims that his client's citizenship has been revoked and said that he is still an Antiguan citizen.

Speaking to IANS, Agarwal said, "Choksi is still an Antiguan citizen, and his citizenship has not been revoked."

His comments came after some media reports claimed that Choksi has lost his citizenship and is facing a legal issue in the country.

Mehul Choksi is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PNB loan fraud case.

The ED had attached properties worth Rs 2,550 crore in the case in which Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi is also the prime accused, along with several of their family members, business associates and bank officials.

On Thursday, in a boost to Indian investigative agencies, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in the UK cleared the decks for the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore PNB loan fraud case.

IANS

