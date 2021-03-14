Civil Aviation Ministry opens bid for 392 air routes under UDAN 4.1 scheme

New Delhi: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry (MoCA) has proposed 392 new routes under its flagship scheme UDAN 4.1 bidding process on the commencement of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The bid document has been uploaded on the Central Procurement portal of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) inviting the bids from interested airlines. The bidding process is expected to be completed by 6 weeks," read a statement by MoCA.

"Following the four successful rounds of bidding, the special UDAN 4.1 bidding round invites bids for priority routes which have not been covered under UDAN so far. This bidding round also includes routes specially requested by the state governments / UT administrations and earlier cancelled/terminated routes," said Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, MoCA.

The UDAN 4.1 round is focused on connecting smaller airports, along with a special helicopter and seaplane routes.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is being celebrated by the nation in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to all public representatives to participate in the nationwide activities at 75 locations for the coming 75 weeks.

ANI