Coast Guard intercepts 3 boats off Minicoy island carrying 300 kg heroin, 5 AK-47 rifles

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.

These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further investigation, the ICG said on Twitter.

"In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, ICG intercepted three suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds and 300 Kg of heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation," it tweeted.

PTI