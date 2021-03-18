New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday intercepted three boats near Minicoy island of Lakshadweep that were carrying 300 kg heroin, five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds.
These boats were being escorted to the nearest port for further investigation, the ICG said on Twitter.
"In a swift sea-air coordinated operation, ICG intercepted three suspected boats off Minicoy Island carrying five AK-47 rifles with 1,000 live rounds and 300 Kg of heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation," it tweeted.
In a swift sea-air coordinated operation,#ICG intercepted 03 suspected boats off #Minicoy Island carrying 05 AK-47 rifles with 1000 live rounds and 300 Kg of Heroin. Boats being escorted to nearest port for further joint investigation.@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 18, 2021
