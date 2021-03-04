Combined Commanders' Conference begin today at Kevadiya, PM to address on March 6

New Delhi: The Joint Commanders' Conference 2021 started today on March 6 at Tent City near Statue Of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

During the three-day conference of joint commanders, theaterisation of armed forces, self-reliance and increasing threat in the area will be the major focus areas in the defense sector.

It is also expected that in this conference, PM Narendra Modi will give strategic guidance to the army. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address top commanders of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy on March 5, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address them on March 6.

The establishment of a new Air Defence Command and Marine Command will be discussed during the conference. The implementation and timeframe of the Air Defence Command will also be discussed.

Focus areas also include the formation of a theater command for the military. The formation of theater commands will ensure synergy of the capabilities and combat capability of the three armies during war and peace. The Air Defence Command and Marine Command is part of the Indian Armed Forces scheme announced by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat last year.

The newly created military department has been working towards the creation of a joint military command with theater command for the past one year.

Secretaries in the Ministry of Defence will make presentations about their respective wings. PM Modi will discuss the security scenario developed in the region affecting national and internal security. The Prime Minister will also provide strategic guidance to the armed forces.

