Complaint lodged against miscreants for misusing Corporate Ministry letter head

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has filed a police complaint in connection with a matter where unidentified persons used the letter head of the ministry for providing services on behalf of 'PM Cares Fund' with an intention to cheat public.

The ministry in a letter (dated March 2, 2021) to the Incharge Officer of Kalkaji Police Station, New Delhi has also alleged that they (the unidentified persons) may also be involved in cybercrime by collecting bank details with a false promise to provide good earnings opportunity by giving services for the PM Cares Fund through the association of general public investor.

The ministry in its complaint letter, which has been accessed by ANI, said it has received two letters/documents from the social media network (WhatsApp).

"The first letter is issued by United Bank London, UK stating that "Bank has sent a master demand draft for fund of 1658000/00 Pound Sterling X2 (3312000/00 Pound Sterling plus 650,000/00 US Dollars (469,000/00 Pound Sterling) is equal to 3781000/00 to the Corporate Affairs Ministry of Indian Government for release to you as soon as the formalities in your country are observed to avoid breaking the law," the ministry wrote in the letter.

According to the ministry, the said letter further stated that "as soon as the payment formalities in your country is done, the master demand draft will be validated and sent to you and you can present it with your bank with LACP Acts Documents. You will dictate amount and mode of transfer and sanctions of funds without any interference."

The ministry while giving the details about the second letter said a letter of affirmation was issued by the miscreants in the letter head of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India addressed to Mr. Harbajan Singh Raina giving an appreciation of donation of Rs 9,80,000/- to PM Cares Fund.

"The letter is signed by Rajesh Verma, IAS, Secretary of Ministry of Corporate Affairs with seal. The letter further state that "you for all important LACP Act which we never knew of till it arrived here and we read it with the help of our counterparts in the United Kingdom, kudos," it said.

The ministry in its complaint letter to the police said it has not issued any such affirmation letter and "the said document is totally false and forged."

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs through Registrar of Companies (ROC), Delhi and Haryana register foreign companies carrying business in India are required to be registered under Section 380 of Companies Act, 2013 after completing the formalities under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)/Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulation.

"But as per MCA 21 Registry, no foreign company carrying business in India is registered with the name United Bank London, UK (UBL, UK)," the Ministry stated.

Further, on verification of the company, it is observed that there is a company with the name UBK UK, a banking institution incorporated in the UK and authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

The company was formed in 2001 from the merger of the UK branches of two Pakistani banks, United Bank Limited and National Bank of Pakistan, who had been operating in the UK since the mid-1960's. The principal activities of the company are to provide in major cities in the UK: wholesale banking, treasury and money transmission services, and finance facilities to businesses of all sizes.

Hence, it is observed that some unidentified persons are using the letter head of the Government of India (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) providing services on behalf of 'PM Cares Fund' with an intention to cheat/dupe the innocent public and they may also be involved in cybercrime by collecting bank details/processing charges with a false promise to provide good earnings opportunity by giving services for the PM Cares Fund through the association of general public investor, the Ministry said requesting the police to initiate a suitable inquiry in the matter to avoid any public fraud and misuse of government patronage.

(ANI)

