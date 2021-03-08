Confusion increases as IPFT releases first candidate list, indecisive over alliance

Agartala: On Sunday, the picture turned more ambiguous with ruling ally IPFT releasing its first list of candidates in 18 out of 28 seats. Releasing the candidate list, IPFT leaders also maintained that they were open for talks and pre-poll negotiations if any party wanted to finalize an alliance with them.

But, as it seemed, neither the ruling BJP would go for an alliance with such a negligible share of seats nor TIPRA was found in the mood to fight its first election with such a minuscule share. IPFT Supremo NC Debbarma, speaking on the occasion, said, “our doors are open and being a friendly party we are not going to hurt anyone. If someone agrees on our terms, an alliance is still possible”. In the same breath, he said, the remaining list of candidates will be released as early as possible after approval of the party’s election committee.

Read: People rejecting BJP in Tripura: Ex-CM Manik Sarkar

According to sources in the BJP, the ruling party is not ready to offer more than ten seats to its alliance partner, a fact the IPFT found hard to stomach.

Even talks with TIPRA probably failed due to demand for a majority of seats. Having failed to secure success in both cases, the IPFT chose to find its own way and come with its first phase of the candidate list. According to IPFT insiders, if any party wants to stitch a deal with the party it shall do it considering the fact that the party already has 18 seats. IPFT General Secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia also ruled out any possibility of withdrawing the given candidatures. However, among the 18 candidates, two women candidates have been given space including the wife of minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia. IPFT AGS Mangal Debbarma, youth IPFT leader Shukla Charan Noatia, IPFT leaders Krishna Kanta Jamatia are among the noted candidates.

Read: Mushroom farming brings spawning success for Tripura man

“We have given preference to educated youth while selecting the candidates. And, we hope the party will perform well in the ensuing elections”, said IPFT supremo NC Debbarma.

But, what sounded weird was the party’s stand of being still in talks with both BJP and IPFT for alliance without any decisive attitude for the crucial elections considered to be the semi-finals before the 2023 assembly elections.

Read: Tripura: Big blow for BJP ahead of ADC polls as its ally IPFT announces alliance with TIPRA