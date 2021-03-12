Cong alleges 'nexus' between PM Modi and Siddhi Vinayak Logistics, flags 'scam'

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress party on Friday suggested that an alleged 'kickback' of sorts was given to Surat-based company Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Limited (SVLL) for providing services to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

The alleged episode took place when PM Modi was campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in 2014 as the Prime Minister candidate of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Limited (SVLL), which provided customized luxury buses to PM Modi in 2014, witnessed a turnover of Rs 15,000 crores in the same year, taking its annual growth to 80%.

The transport company, SVLL, registered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 2002 is being run by Surat-based businessman Roop Chand Baid.

Pawan Khera also underlined that when the company emerged as Bank of Maharashtra's largest loan defaulter in 2015, its officials said that the company was busy providing services to Modi and thus the delay in loan repayment.

According to the Congress spokesperson, the company had taken loans for its 'Chalak se Malak' scheme in 2012 under which it claimed that it would sell used trucks to drivers at a mutually agreed upon price. SVLL got the Bank of Maharashtra to fund is purchase and promised to pay the instalments, which never happened.

"Subsequently, the bank had direct exposure to the group of companies of SVLL of Rs 259 crore, and its indirect exposure to the group by way of Small Road Transport Operator finances were to Rs 645 crore," he added.

Khera said that an internal probe by the Bank of Maharashtra made an observation that the huge exposure taken by the zonal authorities were without express consent by head office, violating its own trade policy about the exposure to the group defined under credit policy approved by the board.

Quoting Rup Chand Baid, SVLL, the response in a letter addressed to the Assistant General Manager, Bank of Maharashtra, Deccan Gymkhana Branch, Pune, Khera said, "Before that undersigned was busy with the preparation of very specialised vehicles for 3D campaigning by Narendra Modi and his team. It took about 2 months (February & March). During this period, I couldn't attend business work."

Slamming the BJP party, the Congress leader said, "In our country today, the youth are unemployed, the middle class is suffering because of the rising prices of day-to-day commodities, the farmers are braving the rains, cold and heat sitting at the borders of Delhi; and all of them are just looking for "acche din" that PM Modi promised in 2014 onboard customised luxury buses from SVLL."

"But seldom did anyone know this "acche din" is reserved only for those who have mastered the art of "jumlebaazi" and those corporates who found them during elections," he added.

