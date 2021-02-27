Cong-Left alliance, ISF to discuss seat sharing at 4:30 pm today

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Congress-Left alliance and Indian Secular Front (ISF) will meet for a discussion regarding seat sharing at 4:30 pm on Saturday.

According to sources, the meeting will take place in Alimuddin. Notably, ISF has made an alliance with Congress and Left Front to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls (in contrast to seven-phase polling last time).

While the voting will begin on March 27, the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(ANI)