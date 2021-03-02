Congress party has no ideology, says BJP leader

New Delhi: BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party saying that once called the grand old party of the country, it has now reduced itself as a fringe party and it does not stand as a main national party any more. He also alleged that the alliance which Congress has done is to maintain the political relevance of the Gandhi family.

Patra also hit out at Congress over its alliances in different states, saying they are solely aimed at maintaining the Gandhi family's relevance.

The Congress has tied up with a "maulana's" party (Indian Secular Front) and the Left in West Bengal, while it is fighting the Left in Kerala, he said.

The opposition party is also working to strike an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIDUF in Assam and has joined hands with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, he noted.

"It (the Congress) has no ideology. Its only ideology is corruption and nepotism and to come to power any how," he said.

