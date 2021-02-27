Congress attacks govt for showing 'political arrogance' over rising fuel prices

New Delhi: Congress party, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Central Government over the rising fuel prices by calling it a "political arrogance" of the ruling party for not reducing the excise duty even during the times of Coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a press conference, Congress senior spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "This Government has exceeded all limits. Within 14 days, there have been 14 increases in Petrol and Diesel prices. When crude oil, its international price decreased up to 70 per cent in that time, at one time, but, it has now decreased by 39 per cent, 80 per cent of it, we import of our needs. 39 per cent decrease is matched by a 27 per cent increase in Petrol by this Government and a 42 per cent increase in Diesel."

In an attack over the Central Government, Singhvi demanded, "If you have any shame, any sensitivity, any regard for public opinion, then there should be an immediate rollback, at least of this Modi tax of Rs 23.87 and Rs 28.37 per litre on Petrol & Diesel, otherwise, you will continue in your proud designation as the world’s most expensive ‘Sarkar’, as the most arrogant ‘Sarkar’ as the ‘Sarkar’, whose flagpole is to divide, deceive, dupe, distract and delude. Along with these five favourites ‘Ds’, you have practised ‘Hum Do, Humare Do’."

To build pressure on the government over the rising fuel prices, Congress also showed old clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, criticising the then UPA government over skyrocketing petroleum prices.

"It is unimaginable that in Covid times, this is happening, less than three days ago, no less than the Governor of RBI, who is your eminent Finance Secretary of yesteryears, has warned that it is not only in Petrol and Diesel but, it will have a cascading effect because the most indirect and the worst of the taxes are these taxes. Indirect taxes, worse than the direct tax, but, among indirect tax, Petrol and Diesel is the worst because it is sector-neutral, it cuts across sectors, this is what Shaktikanta Das said," Singhvi asserted.

He also raised a series of questions, saying, "So, I am simply asking with great respect to Nirmala Ji, is this the Dharm Sankat caused for you by the Hon’ble Prime Minister? Is it that you are very keen to reduce these prices, but, the Prime Minister is prohibiting you or obstructing you? And if this Country’s Finance Minister pleads helplessness through Dharm Sankat then what will be the fate of Aam Admi?"

"I think it is agonizing that this kind of approach, which is completely based on Political Zid and arrogance. A haughtiness, which has no place in a democracy is being exhibited by this Government, by the Prime Minister in such terrible, difficult times," he added.