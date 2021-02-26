'Congress confident of winning state polls'

New Delhi: As the Election Commission of India is set to announce the poll schedule for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, the Congress party expressed confidence that the party will perform well.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera confidently said that his party and its alliances will win all five states.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera speaking to ETV Bharat

On preparedness for the upcoming polls, he added, "We are absolutely ready. Our booth level workers, our leaders and state units are geared to fight these elections. We are finalizing our alliances, preparing our manifestos. We are speaking to the people to discuss the failures of the Governments that they had witnessed."

Elections are going to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

After Bihar polls, this will be the first major set of elections that will be held amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Congress is continuously raising the issue of farm laws and China's incursion into the Indian territory.

When asked whether Congress is going to focus on these issues during the upcoming Assembly Elections, the Congress leader said, "The issues are always two-fold, one is the National issue and the other is the regional issue. As far as the national issues are concerned, there is a price rise, farmers issues, unemployment, women's safety, border mismanagement. Some of them coincide with regional issues. We are also taking our own positive agenda."

Recently, a stir erupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's North-South' remark due to which many senior leaders showed concern that it may cause damage to the party's performance in the assembly polls.

Reacting over the matter, Pawan Khera said, "This is BJP's brainchild to divide people on every issue. There is nothing called 'North vs South' in any speech of Rahul Gandhi."

