Congress releases list of candidates for TTAADC elections

Tripura: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pijush Biswas on Monday released the list of candidates for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections and said that Congress would fight the polls on its own.

The grand old party that failed to forge an alliance for the elections expressed confidence in winning a good number of seats.

“Altogether 81 names were placed before the election committee of the Congress party and after thorough scrutiny 28 names have been finalized. Now, the party is preparing to hit the campaign trail”, said Biswas.

List of candidates for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election

Listing some of the potential candidates, he said, from Ampinagar Sanjib Kaloi had been fielded by the party who was an IPFT village committee chairman. He had joined the Congress party and the party also decided to field him as a candidate. Apart from that, Shaym Lal Debbarma and Ratna Shadhan Jamatia who had been nominated from Amtali-Golaghati and Killa-Bagma ADC constituencies were among the retrenched 10,323 teachers. There was only one woman candidate, he added.

On the key poll issues, he said, Congress is the only party that cares for the interests of indigenous parties. “We are working on our manifesto. We want to give direct funding to the ADC, we want to give health insurance for the rubber tappers that claims a considerable share of the population living in the hills, better infrastructure roads connectivity, water connection etc are the key issues that we want to highlight”, said Biswas.

The party also demanded to defer the elections from April 04 as it is Easter Sunday. The matter of Easter Sunday drew serious resentment from the people of the Christian community which had a good vote share in the hills.